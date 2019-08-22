Bikeshare by RIDE Solutions Relocates, Removes Some Stations

“Changes Announced for Downtown and Greenway-focused Bikeshare Stations”

RIDE Solutions has announced several changes to its Bikeshare by RIDE Solutions station locations, effective Thursday, August 22nd, 2019.

The following stations have been relocated to better serve rider needs:

The station at 10 th Street, Brown Robertson Park has been moved to Vic Thomas Park on the Roanoke River Greenway, next to the Black Dog Salvage entrance off the Vic Thomas parking lot.

The Vinton station has been moved from the Vinton Farmer's Market to the Vinton Public Library.

The following stations have been scheduled for removal due to funding changes and/or low usage:

The Fallon Park station, Dale Avenue, Roanoke

The Market Street station, Downtown Roanoke

The MLK Bridge station, Downtown Roanoke

These stations are scheduled to be removed within the next several weeks. Riders who are used to parking at the Market Street station are encouraged to use the Big Lick Junction station at the nearby Big Lick Junction/Community School building near Campbell and Williamson. Businesses and organizations who are interested in sponsoring one or more of these stations are encouraged to contact RIDE Solutions for more information on sponsorship opportunities.

RIDE Solutions is a sustainable transportation program operated by the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission in cooperation with the New River Valley Planning District Commission, Region 2000, and the West Piedmont Workforce Investment Board. It provides multimodal trip planning services for citizens and employers throughout Central and Southwest Virginia. To sign up for Bikeshare by RIDE Solutions, download the Zagster app to your iOS or Android device, or register at www.zagster.com/ridesolutions.