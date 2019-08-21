Roanoke Mountain Music Programs Continue at an Earlier Time

Roanoke Mountain Music Programs, presented weekly at the Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area, will move to a 5 pm time slot starting Sunday, September 1, and continue through October 20. Local musicians will perform a variety of traditional music. Bring chairs and blankets. Picnic fair is permitted but alcohol is not. The Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area is on the Mill Mountain Spur Road, near milepost 120.4 on the Blue Ridge Parkway. For more information, call the National Park Service Visitor Center at (540) 745-9662.

All performances are free of charge. The National Park Service thanks the Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway for their financial and volunteer support of the Roanoke Mountain Picnic Area’s 2019 Sunday Concert Series.

The remaining performers are:

Sunday September 1 – October 20 / Music from 5:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

September 1 Southern Gentleman

September 8 Mountain Revelers

September 15 Root 2 Music

September 22 Mac Traynham

September 29 The McKenzies

October 6 New River Bound

October 13 Witcher Creek Band

October 20 Falling Creek