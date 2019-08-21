Roanoke City Police Chief to Retire in 2020

On Aug. 20, Police Chief Tim Jones provided the City Manager with notification of his retirement, effective Feb. 1, 2020. The City Manager thanks Chief Jones for his more than 39 years of service to the citizens of Roanoke, the last three serving as their Chief of Police.

Jones was named acting chief after the retirement of Chris Perkins on March 1, 2016. He is a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School of Executive Education, the 232nd class of the FBI National Academy at Quantico, Virginia, and the Senior Management Institute for Police Executives at Boston University.

The City Manager will soon initiate a national search for a new Chief of Police. The process will involve an Executive Search Firm and will, as in similar searches in the past, include extensive community engagement. Over the next few weeks, additional information regarding the search and the associated timeline will be provided.