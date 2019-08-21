Local Office on Aging Plans Caregiver Conference

The Local Office on Aging will host its annual conference on Thursday, September 12 at Harvest Ministries, 909 Blue Ridge Blvd, Roanoke. The conference, “Planning for the Future,” will focus on the needs of older adults as they prepare for future needs.

The topics for discussion include “Wills, Powers of Attorney, and Advance Directives,” presented by Anderson, Desimone and Green; “Funeral Pre-Planning,” by Oakey’s Funeral Services; “Scams,” by the Better Business Bureau; and “Medicare Updates,” by Shannon Abell with the LOA.

In addition to these great topics, AARP is sponsoring a shredder truck from 8:30 – 1 p.m. Persons may bring up to four full file boxes of documents to have shredded for free. The shredder is available to the general public from 9:30 – 1 p.m.

Many community partners will be in attendance with vendor tables allowing for a wealth of knowledge easily accessible and all in one day!

Cost to attend the conference is $25. A continental breakfast and lunch are included. More information can be found at: https://www.loaa.org/events/ Online registration is also available. Please call 540-345-0451 for more information.