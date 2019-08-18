New School Zone Speed Limit to Take Effect in August

In response to the recent ordinance approved by Roanoke City Council, effective Aug. 15 the speed limit will decrease from 25 mph to 15 mph in certain neighborhood school zones in the City. New signage indicating this change in the speed limit is being installed near affected schools.

The 15 mph speed limit reduction will only apply during the times scheduled for school flasher operations, 30 minutes before and after established school start and end times. To ensure drivers are aware of this change, Roanoke Police will increase its enforcement of the new speed limit during the first weeks of the new school year. Drivers are encouraged to reduce their speed and watch for children when passing through school zones.