“Dog Days of Summer” Event To Take Place at Lancerlot Sports Complex

The Lancerlot Sports Complex (aka “The Lot”) will host a new Roanoke event known as “Macado’s Dog Days of Summer.” The inaugural event will take place on Saturday, August 24th from 3:30pm – 5:30pm and will be open to the public, especially all those with dogs, or those thinking about adopting a dog.

The event will include a dog adopt-a-thon in conjunction with the Roanoke Valley SPCA, the Salem Animal Shelter, Angels of Assisi, and the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection. In addition to the adopt-a-thon, Lancerlot Sports Complex will openly provide to the general public the many unique activities for people and pooches.

They will turn their full regulation sized ice rink into a dog park and open their outdoor swimming pool for dogs and their owners only. Over 20 animal vendors will be on-site providing free services, offering door prizes and more. What better way to beat the heat during these dog days of summer by cooling off with your tail-wagger.

“We are very excited to be offering such a wonderful event for all dogs and their owners to attend,” said Lancerlot Sports Complex General Manager, Joe Miller. “We hope that many dogs find a loving family and a new home during the adopt-a-thon. Our goal for this event is to offer something different and unique for all dogs and owners alike across Virginia’s Blue Ridge.”

Lancerlot would like to thank their title sponsor, Macado’s, and their co-sponsors, Noah’s Ark Animal Complex and I-Heart Radio, for their support of the event.