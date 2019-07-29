One Year In Drone Park Creates New Opportunities

It’s hard to miss the drone park. Perched at the border between Virginia Tech’s bustling main campus and the sleepy pastures that border U.S. 460, it peeks over the trees that ring the Duck Pond, punctuates the view from the highway, and occasionally catches stray golf balls from the nine-hole course behind the Inn at Virginia Tech.

The steel poles and nylon netting are an 85-foot-tall manifestation of Virginia Tech’s leadership in drone research and its commitment to advancing technology, education, and outreach in a field that’s rapidly reshaping industries from journalism to agriculture and taking a foothold in everyday life. Since its opening last spring, the park has become a fixture of campus life, offering new resources to a broadening range of users inside and outside the university.

More than 2,000 people used the park in the first year. And while some of that activity has been the kind you might expect — students building and testing custom drones, researchers experimenting with innovative robotics systems, professors bringing in their classes for hands-on flight experience — the park has turned out to appeal to a much wider audience, bringing in, among others, a Daisy Scout troop, elected officials, and a choreographer.

The park is a joint venture by the College of Engineering, the Office of the Executive Vice President and Provost, and the Institute for Critical Technology and Applied Science (ICTAS). The institute oversaw its construction and manages its day-to-day operations.

“Faculty and students across the campus are working together to develop new opportunities for advancing research around unmanned aerial vehicles,” said Cyril Clarke, the university’s executive vice president and provost. “As a leader in the development and testing of this technology, Virginia Tech continues to create field-based facilities and build research capacity and expertise for improving these important systems.”

The park officially opened last April; a drone flew the freshly snipped ribbon in a victory lap around the net at the end of the ceremony. By the end of the year, the park had logged nearly 700 hours of scheduled use, a number it’s on track to beat this year.

During the academic year, the park is booked every week, sometimes with multiple groups per day; even in the summer, outreach activities and ongoing research ensure that the park never goes empty for long.

Student and faculty researchers from four colleges, local tech companies, and national organizations have all booked time in the park, which offers classroom and lab space in a small building adjacent to the net. The university’s top-ranked drone racing team practices in the park; so did the design team that took home third place in an international drone-delivery competition. The park has hosted Staff Appreciation Day, Board of Visitors family events, and training for the Virginia Tech Police Department’s new drone program.

“When we partnered with the college and the Provost to build this facility, our vision was to provide a resource that would be useful to students, faculty, and staff interested in drone research,” said Stefan Duma, the Harry Wyatt Professor of Engineering and ICTAS’ director. “It’s been gratifying to see how much activity the park has generated all over campus, and even more rewarding to see the new applications that the community has come up with. The existence of the park is inspiring work we never could have imagined two years ago.”

One of the park’s inaugural users was Wm. Michael Butler, an associate professor of practice in the Department of Engineering Education, who teaches one of the design courses required for first-year engineering students. Butler’s course challenges his students to build a drone that could be used to deliver medical supplies in remote areas. Having a safe on-campus environment to test their prototypes made the project much more manageable, and more than 800 of Butler’s students have flown — and sometimes crashed — their homemade foam-board designs inside the park’s limits.