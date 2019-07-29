Fifth Annual Roanoke “Hike For Hospice” Scheduled For Sept 8th

Good Samaritan Hospice’s fifth annual Roanoke Hike for Hospice is scheduled for Sunday, September 8th from 1:30pm – 4:30pm at Explore Park, located just off the Blue Ridge Parkway. The day begins with a personal hike (easy and intermediate routes available) through the heart of Explore Park to the main event area located at the Historic Houtz Barn.

At the main event hikers will enjoy a catered BBQ lunch (vegan jackfruit option offered too), Homestead Creamery ice cream, live bluegrass music, raffle prizes, vendors (including massage therapy and music therapy exhibits), a yoga demo, a complimentary family photo area, and games such as jumbo jenga and cornhole.

There will also be optional group excursion hikes led by Walkabout Outfitter and the Society of American Foresters. The day will conclude with a moment of reflection and a dove-release.

This year’s Roanoke Hike for Hospice coincides with national Grandparents Day. In honor of the guidance and love that grandparents bring to our families, there will be a “wisdom sharing” Grandparents Day booth with complimentary family photos. Bring your grandparents with you to this year’s Roanoke Hike for Hospice and celebrate them during our family friendly event.

Funds raised from the fifth annual Roanoke Hike for Hospice will support Good Sam’s extensive bereavement program, serving Roanoke Valley residents who are coping with loss and grief.

Participants can register online by visiting, www.hikeforhospiceva.org. Online registration will be open until Wednesday, September 4th. Day of registration will also be available from 1:30pm until 2:30pm