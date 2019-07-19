UVA / Tech / Carilion Health Institute Receives $23 Million to Speed New Treatments

The National Institutes of Health has awarded nearly $23 million to the integrated Translational Health Research Institute of Virginia to accelerate the development of new treatments and cures.

ITHRIV, as it’s known, is a partnership of UVA, Inova Health System, Virginia Tech and Carilion Clinic, with the Center for Open Science and UVA’s Licensing & Ventures Group as affiliates. It will tap expertise across Virginia, especially in data science, to benefit the health of Virginians and non-Virginians alike.

With the grant, iTHRIV is now part of the NIH’s Clinical and Translational Science Awards program. The program, supported by the NIH’s National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, provides resources for researchers, trains the next generation of biomedical and health scientists and collaborates with community partners to improve health. The national CTSA network includes approximately 60 elite clinical and translational research institutions across the United States.

This recognition is a big win for iTHRIV, but it’s the potential to benefit the health of us all that is really exciting.