DICK BAYNTON: The Ongoing Legacy of The Russian Ruse

Most of us know the Mueller investigation has proclaimed that 13 Russian nationals and three Russian companies are guilty of manipulating presidential voting in the election that placed Donald Trump in The White House. Investigations are usually mounted based on direct evidence of wrong-doing; but in this case the popular outlook, especially from Hillary and her second-place finish, was because of Russian intervention in favor of the Trump juggernaut. The second-place finish justified the loser to speak and write fictional accounts of ‘what really happened.’

This multi-million dollar investigation is not over and nobody knows when it will be. The press and other media as well as mobs of liberals are certain that there are more layers of Trump guilt than sealskins in an Eskimo’s igloo. So the Mueller investigation proceeds in spite of all evidence to the contrary.

After hearing the details of the investigative findings, ordinary curious observers might ask such questions as, where were James Clapper and his NSA people and where was John Brennan and his CIA sleuths? Let’s not overlook the questioning of James Comey, Director of the FBI whose innocence seems to permeate his mind, body and existence. This triumvirate of federal intelligence and investigation should have been collecting data that was instructive regarding the activities of these Russian individuals and corporations. These security organizations review and censor billions of intelligence contacts daily but none of this information Russian intervention ever surfaced?

Only a few days after the indictment of 13 Russian citizens and three Russian corporations, an attorney with a prominent international Law firm (Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flomm, LLP) pleaded guilty to lying to Special Counsel Mueller’s Investigators. The attorney, Alex van der Zwaan, a Dutch national lied about a contact with one of the Trump campaign’s advisors and destroyed important E-mails. He could receive 6 months imprisonment for his perjured remarks.

Here’s some news you probably haven’t heard. In 2014, Alice Norton of NYC posted an emergency message on a website dedicated to cooking and baking. She complained that her family had become violently ill with food poisoning from eating Wal-Mart turkey; she added that her son remained in the hospital. A news item proclaimed that 200 became sick from eating turkey. The problem is that there is no Alice Norton of NYC and there are no 200 affected by eating turkey. These were posts by Russian villains. At least 2.4 million messages were posted by Russian imposters by late 2015.

Scoundrels from any country can gain access to social media and do significant damage to any country they are attempting to seduce. These fake messages of alarm and urgency appear on social media, a form of journalism that didn’t exist a few years ago. The magnet that pulled us in was that we could say happy birthday to our sister in another state; sorry, it was created to make Mark Zuckerburg one of the richest men in America if not the world.

Bill Clinton met with Loretta Lynch on the tarmac in a private airplane in Arizona on June 27th, 2016. Hillary’s campaign paid millions of dollars for the Fusion GPS dossier where Nellie, the wife of FBI exec Bruce Ohr worked. Hillary’s team lost over 30,000 E-mails and destroyed records and cell phones with hammers and bleach. A Dutch lawyer gets potentially six months confinement. Hillary gets a pass.

Bill and Loretta talked about grandchildren in the Arizona airplane meeting. On July 5th, 2016, Comey says no charges should be brought against Hillary. Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were concurrently carrying on an affair, working for the FBI and developing insurance against a loss by Hillary. The chances of bringing the 13 Russians and three Russian corporations to justice are zero.

Here is a chilling assessment: We are probably witnessing the greatest coup d’état in American and perhaps world history. The trusted FBI, the Department of Justice, the Department of State and probably the President of the United States may have conspired to overthrow the elected government of the United States of America. The ‘resist’ movement is just the tip of this overwhelming sabotage. If Hillary had become president we would be drowning in corruption; we are now drowning in investigations. Drain the swamp.