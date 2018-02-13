Partnership Announces Jobs, Investment, and Increased Impacts

Regional economic development organization’s 2017 annual report shows gains in economic and outdoor activity

The Roanoke Regional Partnership in 2017 announced projects representing $89 million in new investment, 633 primary jobs, and $378 million in recurring annual economic impact, according to its annual report.

The business investment program and its government partners were involved in 12 successful locations and expansions: Altec, Appalachian Power Co., Deschutes Brewery, Earth Fare, Harkness Screens, Humm Kombucha, Parkway Brewing, PowerSchool, Sampson Bladen Oil Co., Three Notch’d Brewing, Wilson International, and Wholesome Harvest.

Together these projects also represent 826 secondary jobs, $77.7 million in total annual earnings, and $42.3 million in annual consumer expenditures, according to IMPLAN software for economic impact analysis.

Meanwhile, Roanoke Outside, the asset development and outdoor branding program, announced increased impact for its marquee events that also are supported by Roanoke Parks & Recreation.

The Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon had an 11 percent increase in race registrations and an economic impact of $613,548 for the one-day event—a 4 percent increase. The Anthem Go Outside Festival attracted 36,000, a 20 percent increase. A new event in 2017 was GoCross, a national cyclocross race that attracted 416 riders from 13 states.

The Partnership’s market intelligence program filled 406 information requests in 2017 while marketing and messaging viewership grew across all platforms with a 5 percent increase in the redesigned Roanoke.org website.

Established in 1983, the Roanoke Regional Partnership brings together Alleghany, Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties, Covington, Roanoke, Salem, and Vinton with more than 200 businesses in regional economic development efforts designed to invite strategic investments, stimulate development, and enhance livability.

The full report can be downloaded at roanoke.org/2017-annual-report.