DICK BAYNTON: Imperious Politics

When you watched this morning’s news or when you switched off the TV before bedtime, you were updated on the possible Trump/Russia collusion and other political conflicts going on in our country. Although disconcerting, these political conflicts would be quite unnecessary had more of us voted for Hillary (or Bernie) on November 8th of 2016.

The Obama, Hillary and progressive plan for running the U.S. for the next eight years was to continue the downward spiral of our great nation based on the BHO principles of open borders, high taxes, increasing entitlements and destruction of the GOP. Our military budget would be downplayed and increased funding for defense would not exist.

The Guantanamo rat cage would be cleaned out by sending the remaining prisoners to locations where many could re-join their comrades for promoting beheadings and destruction in their quest to establish peace in their perceived world caliphate.

Another consideration had Trump been defeated is that the economy would have been creeping along at 2% growth (of GDP) and our world trade imbalance would be unchanged at almost $800 billion annually as reported by the U.S. Census Bureau. Corporations would not have to be concerned about repatriating foreign monetary holdings and investments. The NYSE would probably not be eclipsing 25,000 in 2017.

If Hillary were sitting in the oval office, Wal-Mart would not be boosting wages as a result of the new tax laws as it would have been very unlikely that such laws would have been proposed by Hillary and her progressives. Apple would not have paid $38 billion in taxes on the $250 billion in cash being held overseas and a plan to invest $350 billion in the U.S. over the next five years and add 20,000 jobs. Oil output would not have jumped to over 10 million barrels a day in 2018. A Wyoming company would not have made a deal to ship a million tons of coal to Japan annually to fuel Japanese plants for replacing nuclear power facilities. (Japan is still recovering from their Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster of 2011.)

The economies of the five leading coal producing states of Wyoming, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Illinois would continue to languish with miners filing for unemployment and mining equipment sitting idle. In coal producing Buchanan County, VA, voters went 78.9% for Trump, the highest ratio of any county in the U.S.

It is an incontrovertible fact that had Hillary become president, there would have been no release of a four-page declassified memo that had been researched and assembled by House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes. Exposing this Nunes memo is another component of draining the swamp as it demonstrates that named leaders of the FBI and DOJ were complicit is taking actions to prevent the election of Donald Trump. A government employee can have biases in favor of or in opposition to any candidate but it is unlawful and unethical to let personal feelings influence official government decisions and policies.

Dear friends, we are spectators to the toxic muck of the political swamp that has become a cesspool. We have seen a woman who was considered a qualified presidential candidate but flunked the D.C bar exam after law school. Hillary is a person who has been mentioned as a public servant but has been engaged in public sophistry.

Our nation has special privileges for political and government elites, we waste trillions of dollars on surplus government staff, federal government has thousands of unused and vacant buildings in every state; taxpayers are paying the delinquency of student loans of as much as $400 billion. Our votes elect officials who continue to practice selective jurisprudence depending on level of wealth, political prominence and actual or perceived connections to the puissant of government or industry.

Only a few months ago, the first soldier to receive an arbitrary sex change at taxpayer expense was approved by the DOD. A submarine sailor took innocent photos inside his submarine, ending up in jail, home confinement and ‘less than honorable’ discharge. Consequences for Hillary’s destruction of cell phones and over 30,000 E-mails was protection by our most vaunted investigation agency, the FBI.

Our nation is at the tipping point; if you can’t help drain the swamp, don’t obstruct those who are trying to accomplish it.