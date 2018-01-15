Virginia Tech Ice Hockey Hits Home Stretch With Playoff Berth Clinched

Virginia Tech’s return to the Atlantic Coast Collegiate Hockey League this season has been full of success.

After an 8-year hiatus from the ACCHL, the Hokies find themselves with a 15-5 record and have already clinched a playoff berth for the 8-team ACCHL playoffs set for Main Street Arena in Charlottesville February 16-18. Tech currently holds the 3rd seed, behind North Carolina State and George Washington, with a pair of league games remaining against UVA and James Madison, both in Charlottesville February 2-3, respectfully. The Hokies are in a division with UVA, JMU, High Point and Wake Forest.

There’s still three opportunities to watch the Hokies on their home ice at the Berglund Center in Roanoke. Tech takes on the Delaware Blue Hens at 1pm on Saturday, January 20, followed by a matchup at 2pm on Saturday, February 10 against Liberty University and a 2pm puck drop the following day, Sunday, February 11, when UNC-Charlotte visits the Berglund pond.

Ticket prices are $5 general admission, with kids 12 & under and all Virginia Tech students and faculty getting in for $2. Parking for all games is free.

The Hokies hope to continue their recent improved play, after going 9-1in their last 10 games that included a 7-0 win on the road last weekend against UNC. The contest February 10 against UVA in Charlottesville will be a rematch of the 5-3 Tech win at the Berglund Center in mid-October. The JMU game the following night will be a rematch of a 7-3 Hokie win in Roanoke in early-November.

Among its three remaining home games, Tech earlier split a pair with Liberty, winning 1-0 in a September forfeit by the Flames before losing to Liberty 13-5 at the Berglund Center in December. The Hokies edged UNCC 6-5 in Charlotte on October 8. It will be the only meeting of the season with the Delaware Blue Hens.

Players to watch include 2-time ACCHL Player of the Week, senior forward Felipe Rodriquez, who notched 4 goals and 2 assists in a win over Temple in October and 7 goals and 5 assists during a three-game span in December to earn those honors. Also, junior forward Mason Wildgrube, who picked up the honor after 3 goals and 4 assists during wins over Stevenson and JMU in November.

Tech is coached by Joey Mullen who became the second Virginia Tech Hockey coach in team history to reach 100 wins with the Hokies 9-1 victory over West Virginia in October. He followed former coach and 2017 ACCHL Hall of Fame inductee Mike Spradlin in the 100-win class. Spradlin coached Tech from 2002-2010.

Bill Turner