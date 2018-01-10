Virginia Western to Provide Leadership Boot Camps in Downtown Roanoke

Monthly workshop to impart essential soft skills to advance in manufacturing, IT, healthcare industries.

Virginia Western Community College will offer a comprehensive one-day Leadership Bootcamp monthly beginning in April at the RAMP business accelerator in downtown Roanoke. The eight-hour workshop will be held the first Friday of each month, and will help individuals build important leadership skills such as team work, communication and soft skills, time management, emotional intelligence and the ability to build trust and generational divides.

“Business leaders around the Roanoke Region have indicated they want more opportunities for future leaders to build these type of skills, and this workshop will deliver,” said Milan Hayward, Vice President of Workforce Solutions at Virginia Western. “In our new classroom in the RAMP facility, individuals will gain essential soft skills they need to advance in an existing business or grow their own businesses as entrepreneurs.”

As part of the workshop, participants will complete a team work cycle assessment to better understand the four phases and eight roles of a project cycle they prefer to work within. They will also complete a DISC assessment to discover and understand their behavioral style and how to become more effective in communicating and working with others.

WHAT: Leadership Bootcamp WHEN: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on the first Friday of each month

WHERE: RAMP business accelerator, Gill Memorial Building, 709 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke,

VA COST: $285 + $99 in materials/books fees for assessments; class size limited to 20 students; registration required by the first of each month.

SIGN UP: http://www.virginiawestern.edu/ramp/index.php

CONTACT: Samantha Steidle, Innovation Officer, at 540-857-6738 or steidle@virginiawestern.edu.

