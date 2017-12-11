DICK BAYNTON: The Age and Rage of Resistance

During the years of WWII, there were groups in European countries that established ‘resistance’ units. Some groups engaged in sabotage by destroying railroad rails while others tried to interrupt Nazi communications. There were elite groups in The Netherlands, Poland and other countries whose mission was to recover ‘downed’ allied airmen who needed medical care and those who wanted to get back to flying their aircraft against the ‘Luftwaffe.’

It is presumed that the Democrats who have established unincorporated groups of fellow progressives have been brought together to ‘resist’ the ‘evil’ Donald Trump. If this president is so evil, those among the resistors might consider the economy that has been strengthened in the months since the inauguration on January 20th of this year.

President Trump was heard saying that Hispanic unemployment was the lowest in history. While I haven’t looked at the long history of Hispanic unemployment, the BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics) of the U.S. Department of Labor lists Hispanic unemployment at 5.7% in November, 2016. The same release by BLS on December 8th, 2017 mentions that Hispanic unemployment in November was 4.7%, a 21% improvement over last year.

Among Black workers, employment has improved but not as much as with Hispanics. Comparing November 2017 with November 2016. The published data shows that there are about 81,000 more Blacks employed this year over last year and their rate of unemployment has dropped from 7.8% to 7.3%. We could all learn a lesson from the data related to Asian employment (and unemployment). In November of 2016, the unemployment rate was 3.0% and remains that low (3%) in the current publication.

What is different about Asians? Here’s a tip; a year or so ago several boys of different races, all in the age range of 10 to 14 volunteered to rake leaves as a church project. One boy was an Asian adopted by Caucasian parents. They all received instructions on raking and bagging. The little Asian boy caught onto the moves of raking and bagging and bagged many more leaves than any other person on the project. Once he started, he never looked up and transformed his work into a sustained rhythm.

Overall, 1,870,000 more people are working in November 2017 than were working in the same month of 2016. Unemployment has dropped by 799,000 and the unemployment rate has fallen from 4.6% to 4.1%. Wages increased 2.5% in November over prior year. Seasonally adjusted nonfarm payrolls increased 244,000 in October, 2017 and followed that in November with gains of 228,000 added workers.

Unemployment stands at 4.1% for two consecutive months; a 17-year low. That means that for three straight quarters, our economy has enjoyed about 3% growth; the best since 2004-2005. The stock markets have hit new records, business investment is increasing and consumer confidence is steady and economic growth is being experienced in Europe and Japan. Progressives, Democrats and resistors are not talking about these positive statistics.

Growth of our GDP (gross domestic product) at a 2% rate cannot contribute to reducing our national debt each quarter as has been occurring over the past decade. The three main components of federal debt reduction are reduced spending, increased income (taxes, trade tariffs, fines and fees) and increased employment and productivity (amplifying our GDP). The Federal Reserve will probably continue raising short-term interest rates with low unemployment linked with low inflation and modest wage increases. Short-term interest rates increase investment earnings but also increase the cost of borrowing for personal and corporate investment and construction.

Those who resist economic growth through reduced taxes and regulations are hurting the very people (middle class hard workers) that they claim to be helping. Money in the hands of government adds to expense through excessive government hiring and higher levels of spending on welfare, entitlements and unemployment. Regulation by federal agencies adds up to about $1.88 trillion per year. Regulation and welfare go hand-in-hand.

Weak and ignorant politicians turned government officials must be subverted in favor of stable economic policies that lead to brisk and fair world trade and domestic policies that feature high employment, low taxes and persistent debt reduction. Annual interest on our national debt exceeds $490 billion.