Wild Bill’s Sports Roundup!

My countdown to Christmas continues with less than seven weeks to the big day.

But, first we jump into the third of three 10th anniversary columns celebrating the beginning of The Star. The date was November 22, 2007.

Whispers around corporate headquarters say The Chief may formally celebrate our anniversary with Dom Perignon Champagne for the staff on the Mill Mountain Star overlook.

As for The Chief's Dom Perignon, which began in the 1920s, it's a combination of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines that is aged a minimum of 7 years by the chef de cave (cellar master), making it a tete de cuvee (top blend). It was the the champagne for the wedding of Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

Now, to local sports, where the “Big-11” high school football playoff picture is becoming clearer. Losses by Byrd and Glenvar in week-9 left Roanoke Catholic as our only undefeated team heading into the final week of the regular season. We have eight of our eleven teams looking to be set for playoff berths heading into this week’s lineup pf games. Here’s a look at the standings by region.

Glenvar (8-1) holds down the #1 spot in Region 2C.

Region 3D, which takes the top 8 teams, finds Lord Botetourt (7-2) at #2, Northside (4-5) #4, with Cave Spring (2-7) #7, and Hidden Valley (1-8) #9. Needless to say, there will be a lot on the line this Friday night when Cave Spring and Hidden Valley meet at Bogle Stadium in their traditional season finale.

Region 4D, which takes 8, has Salem (7-2) #4, followed closely by William Byrd (8-1) #5.

Patrick Henry (6-3) improved its position to #6 in Region 5D with their win over Pulaski County last Friday night. Now, the Patriots face undefeated Staunton River this Friday night.

In the VISAA, Roanoke Catholic (9-0) stays firmly at #1 in Division III.

The Roanoke Valley Sports Club looks to football for their November 13th meeting at the Salem Civic Center where former Dallas Cowboy cornerback Aaron Kyle will be the guest speaker. Also on the agenda will be author Mark O’Connell who penned the recent release “The Team the Titans Remember,” a look at the history of Andrew Lewis High School football, coaching legend Eddie Joyce and setting the record straight on the movie “Remember the Titans” (see our feature article in SPORTS). Things kickoff at 5:45, with the dinner meeting beginning at 6:00. Contact Maggie Drewry at 540-353-1103 for information and to purchase tickets.

Next, to our Christmas gift suggestions where music is in the air. Readers asked for popular gifts from the world of music, so we came up with a pair of possibilities. First is the roll-up piano, a miniature piano keyboard with 88 keys and amplifier that looks like a roll-up table runner. No bulky piano, no need for piano movers and no chance of a candelabra flareup. You’re a portable Liberace.

Also, I’m recommending that you consider an accordion. It was a disaster 7 years ago when I visited a piano dealer for this column and the clerk became furious when I asked questions about the piano lid and the bar that held it up. This time I went smaller with the accordion idea and things only got worse. Asking about the key things in buying an accordion, the sales gal told me the first thing to focus on is the size of my accordion. Admittedly, I looked around for the Candid Camera, Allen Funt and Fannie Flagg, but no dice, she was serious.

Apparently, more keys for advanced players, less for beginners. Same thing for the number of reeds. After getting a tutorial about concertinas, along with diatonic and chromatic accordions, I’m pitching the HohnerCompadre Accordion with wide grille, 31 treble buttons, black finish and gig bag.

Add the previously reviewed catnip blow bubbles plus a baton and you’ll be your neighborhood’s personal Lawrence Welk Show.

