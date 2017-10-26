Stormdrain Inlet Art Coming to City of Roanoke

As the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. Imagine what artists could communicate about improving Roanoke’s water quality. Creating Stormdrain Inlet Art would not only draw attention to storm drains “hidden” within the city sidewalks, but also raise awareness about stormwater pollution.

With this in mind, the city’s Stormwater Utility, along with the Roanoke Arts Commission, invites artists to submit ideas for Creating Inlet Art. There is a $400 honorarium per stormdrain with all materials supplied and cash prizes for People’s Choice awards.