Stormdrain Inlet Art Coming to City of Roanoke

As the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. Imagine what artists could communicate about improving Roanoke’s water quality. Creating Stormdrain Inlet Art would not only draw attention to storm drains “hidden” within the city sidewalks, but also raise awareness about stormwater pollution.
With this in mind, the city’s Stormwater Utility, along with the Roanoke Arts Commission, invites artists to submit ideas for Creating Inlet Art. There is a $400 honorarium per stormdrain with all materials supplied and cash prizes for People’s Choice awards.
Few people realize that litter, trash, and other pollution sources like sediment, bacteria, oils, and yard waste left on city streets wash untreated into the nearest creek, stream, or the Roanoke River. Raising awareness through visual expression has been successfully implemented in other communities and the city believes it will be an effective next step in preventing stormwater pollution from entering Roanoke’s waterways.
The call to artists can be downloaded at www.roanokeva.gov/artinroanoke. Photos of the drains, along with individual dimensions, can be viewed at http://www.roanokeva.gov/2290/Stormdrain-Inlet-Art. Submissions are due by 2 p.m. on Nov. 21, and should be sent to stormwater@roanokeva.gov.
For information contact Susan Jennings, Arts and Culture Coordinator at susan.jennings@roanokeva.gov or 540-853-5652, or Danielle DeHart at danielle.dehart@roanokeva.govor 540-853-5915.