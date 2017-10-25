Governor, VT Carilion officials Break Ground on Major Biomedical Research Expansion

Moving forward

Working together continually produces benefits, according to Weiss, who is also Carilion Clinic’s chief medical officer.

“As a result of our partnership with Virginia Tech, our clinicians are informing the development of new health procedures and giving undergraduate neuroscience students the chance to follow our neurosurgery team … all the way into the operating room,” she said.

The $90 million research building is expected to open in spring 2020. Plans to develop additional services in Roanoke to support faculty and students are underway, as are efforts to enlist support from the private sector and donors.

“There is certainly a role for philanthropy that’s going to be key here,” Sands said. “There’s going to have to be additional contributions from the community and our donors. We are working with them to see the potential. It’s a great conversation because most of our friends and alumni who are in the Roanoke area see the impact of the partnership with Carilion Clinic, and they are very anxious to be part of that.”

During the program, Sands commended the governor for keeping higher education a priority throughout his administration and looked forward to his continued work with the Growth4VA program, an effort launched by the Virginia Business Higher Education Council and supported by businesses, colleges, and universities.

Agee also recognized Virginia policymakers who supported the burgeoning Virginia Tech–Carilion Clinic partnership, including the late Lacey Putney of Bedford County, the longest serving member of the Virginia Legislature, who in his role as chair of the House Appropriations Committee secured the state’s original funding of the VTC School of Medicine and Research Institute.

The Virginia Tech-Carilion partnership originated as the brainchild of former Virginia Tech President Charles Steger and the late Edward Murphy, a former Carilion Clinic chief executive officer who died on Oct. 15.

His passing was remembered Tuesday.

“Because of Dr. Murphy’s original vision and his close working relationship with President Steger, we have made many great accomplishments and are positioned very well for the future,” Sands said.

“Ed will be missed by the many who worked with him, and his imprint on our community will be felt for generations to come,” Agee said.

“I can’t help but think that Ed will be looking down with his characteristic smile on the groundbreaking as we launch this next phase of the shared biomedical research enterprise here in Roanoke,” Friedlander said. “Both Dr. Murphy and Dr. Steger were completely committed to the importance of science and research to advance medicine and health as well as the economic vitality of Roanoke and all of Southwest Virginia.”