Airport Commission Continues Art in the Airport

The Roanoke Regional Airport Commission has announced the second installment of the Art in the Airport program. The objective is to feature local talent throughout the area to the over 1,000,000 visitors to the terminal each year. This quarter, art pieces are from artists in Blacksburg.

“This art initiative is a great way to feature the exceptional talents of our local artists. These works allow the airport to partner with the community and expose the many visitors to the airport and region the talents of our community,” said Timothy T. Bradshaw, A.A.E., executive director of the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission.

Each quarter, the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission will send out a request for art from one of the 19 counties the airport serves. The theme for this series is art representing fall in the region. The three artists featured are Richard Mallory Allnutt, Mike Armstrong, Dianne Gillis-Robinson, and Michael Rhoades.

Each of their works is on display on the second floor of the west side of the terminal building. The art is available for purchase directly through the artist; however, the paintings must remain in place until January 1, 2018.

This installment of the art showcase at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport opens October 5, 2017 and runs through January 1, 2018.