Donations to Virginia Tech To $162 Million in Second Straight Year of Record Philanthropy

“We are grateful to have the support of such a generous community,” said Tim Sands, the university president. “Philanthropy is supporting more than 100 new students who are receiving Beyond Boundaries Scholarships this fall, and building an Intelligent Infrastructure Complex where students and faculty will develop the smart, sustainable communities of the future. We asked our alumni and friends to help Virginia Tech have a bigger impact on the world. Their response makes it possible for us to grow as a global university, launch new programs, serve more students and communities, and create productive environments for learning and research.”

Fundraising is an increasingly critical aspect of higher-education financing nationwide. Raising the amount of private support received each year has been a priority for Sands since he arrived at Virginia Tech, where state funding accounts for 17 percent of the total budget. Among major actions in his first year leading the university, Sands created the Division of Advancement, bringing together the university’s fundraising, communications, and alumni relations operations in an advancement model structure. To head the division, he recruited a vice president from Cornell University, Charlie Phlegar, who is a two time Virginia Tech alumnus (1978 and 1987).

“Hokies are driven to serve, and giving back is one of the most powerful ways that they show it,” said Phlegar. “Our alumni, parents, faculty, staff, friends, and corporate and foundation partners create tremendous opportunities with their generosity. We can’t realize our potential without them. We can’t thank them enough.”