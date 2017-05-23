General Assembly Names N&W Class J 611 The Official Steam Locomotive of Virginia

The Virginia Museum of Transportation (VMT) has announced that the Virginia General Assembly has named the N&W Class J 611 the Official Steam Locomotive of the State of Virginia.

The resolution will be presented to Virginia Museum of Transportation Executive Director Beverly T. Fitzpatrick Jr. at noon on Memorial Day, May 29th.

State Representative Chris Head, who sponsored the resolution, will present the framed document to Mr. Fitzpatrick in the boarding area of 611 at the O. Winston Link Museum between the trips to Walton on Memorial Day.

The morning 611 excursion to Walton is scheduled to depart Roanoke at 8 am and arrive back at noon. The afternoon trip leaves at 2 pm and arrives back in Roanoke at 6 pm.

Also, on Memorial Day, May 29th from 10:30 am until 3 pm, the VMT will be celebrating the birthday of 611 (May, 1950) at the museum with free cupcakes for all guests.