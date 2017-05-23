Country Music, Singer-songwriter Dori Freeman Returns to Her SW VA Roots

The performance will be held in the Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, located within the Moss Arts Center’s Street and Davis Performance Hall at 190 Alumni Mall.

Born and raised by a family of musicians in Galax, Virginia, 25-year-old Freeman’s musical style has been shaped by American roots music – bluegrass, rhythm and blues, and old country. While her style subscribes to no one genre, the influence of her Appalachian upbringing lies at the core of her music.

Freeman learned to play guitar at 15 and soon began writing her own material. She grew up performing in her grandfather’s Front Porch Gallery & Frameshop, located on the historic Crooked Road. Her early introduction to musicians like Doc Watson, the Louvin Brothers, Linda Ronstadt, and Iris Dement have heavily influenced her music.