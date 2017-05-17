Hotel Roanoke Regency Room Named One of Top 100 Best Restaurants

Online reservation-booking platform OpenTable has recently named The Regency Room at The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center as one of the 100 best restaurants for brunch in America, taking into consideration more than 10 million reviews and 24,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington, DC.

The top 100 restaurants had to hit a minimum overall score and have a number of qualifying reviews to be considered. Those that were chosen earned the highest ratings in the “great for brunch” category.

“These awards are through the hard work and dedication of our staff and are truly an honor,” said Brian Wells, general manager of The Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center. “It is especially gratifying to be the recipient of these customer awards in our first year as a Curio – A Collection by Hilton brand. I want to congratulate and thank our staff and team who earned these awards through their tireless efforts to serve our guests.”

The restaurant and hotel recently received the Curio – A Collection by Hilton Award of Excellence in Food and Beverage, presented to the hotel with the highest aggregate guest loyalty and quality assurance scores, specific to overall breakfast experience, food quality, helpfulness of restaurant staff and in-room dining and was the top ranked for satisfaction with Hilton Honors benefits for all full service Hilton brands.

The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center has 330 guest rooms and a 63,000-square-foot, high-tech conference center. It is a joint project of Virginia Tech and the City of Roanoke and is flagged as a Curio – A Collection by Hilton, under the management of Benchmark Hospitality International.

The Hotel Roanoke is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places and is a member of Historic Hotels of America. To learn more, visit www.HotelRoanoke.com.