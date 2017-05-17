Foundation for Roanoke Valley Awards Over $100,000 in Scholarships

Foundation for Roanoke Valley announced it has awarded more than $100,000 in educational scholarships during its annual scholarship dinner, held at the Sheraton Roanoke Hotel and Conference Center on May 11.

The Foundation administers 50 endowed scholarship funds, and it received over a thousand applications for scholarships this year. Recipients were selected on a competitive basis using criteria established by donors at the creation of the scholarship endowment.

The Foundation’s largest scholarship, its “Holland Scholar Award,” is always at least $10,000 and is given annually to an outstanding graduating senior from the Roanoke Valley who shows exceptional promise in his or her future college career. For 2017, the $10,000 scholarship was presented to Barika Mirza, a senior at Glenvar High School. Mirza will attend the Virginia Commonwealth University in the fall.

Other scholarships awarded to Roanoke Valley students include:

The Alphin Family Scholarship Fund: Adriene Cash, Rockbridge County. Cave Spring Lions Club Scholarship Fund: Patrick Croke and Elissa Look, Salem. CITY School Foundation Scholarship Fund: Trina Phung, William Fleming and Elizabeth Prillaman, Patrick Henry.

Christi Crutchfield Memorial Scholarship Fund: Margaret Scott, Lord Botetourt. Berkeley and Zelma Cundiff Scholarship Fund: Cassidy Anderson, Franklin County. Helen F. Dickson Scholarship Fund: Kenzie Hampton and Thomas Koonce, Jr., Alleghany.

Lenna E. Etzler Scholarship Fund: Hailey Gallimore, Lord Botetourt. Joycelyn “Fudgie” Lee Farrelly Music Education Scholarship Fund: Cassidy Wilson, Patrick Henry. Franklin County Ed-U-K8tor Scholarship Fund: Cassidy Anderson, Raejon Hampton, Anna Hudson, Kelsey McPherson, and Jordan Talley, Franklin County. Franklin County High School Scholarship Fund: Kelsey McPherson and Jordan Talley. Gilbert-Thompson Memorial Award Fund: Emily Wheeler, Alleghany.

Joseph Waskey Gilbert Memorial Fund Award: Morganne Durham, Virginia Tech. Clarence M. Gillis Memorial Scholarship Fund: Egette Indelele, Patrick Henry. Michael Dean Guilliams Memorial Scholarship Fund: Austin Meadows, Glenvar.

Margaret Jones Irvin Scholarship Fund: Madison Lane, William Byrd, Elissa Look, Salem, and Birte Swartz, Jefferson College of Health Sciences. Jefferson College of Health Sciences Scholarship Fund: Savannah Wills.

Melva P. Jones Scholarship Fund: Westin Recktenwald, William Byrd. Grace Lovegrove Memorial Scholarship Fund: Sophie Ericsson, Patrick Henry. Marion Senior High School Memorial Scholarship Fund for Music, Arts, the Performing Arts, and Education: Mandi Widener.

Ronald L. Mayfield, Jr. Scholarship Fund: Egette Indelele, Patrick Henry. The Louise and Sam McGhee Scholarship Fund: Landen Horton, and Benjamin Woody, James River. Carol Lee McGuire-Bishop Scholarship Fund: Thomas Koonce, Jr., Alleghany; Dorothy and Julien Meyer, Sr., M.D. Scholarship Fund: Libby Keely, Lord Botetourt.

Clarissa Edwards Noland Memorial Scholarship Fund: Hannah Nimmo, Salem. Walter M. Otey, III Scholarship Fund: Tanner Hodges, Franklin County. The National Honor Society – Felton Pendleton Memorial Scholarship Fund: Maxwell Dillon and Sierra Horton, George Wythe. Jean L. Price Scholarship Fund: Barika Mirza, Glenvar; Virginia Hefner, Patrick Henry; Westin Recktenwald, William Byrd; Abigail Workman, William Fleming; and Bonnie Zhang, Northside.

Dr. Robert A. Pruner Memorial Scholarship Fund: Isley Hopson, Patrick Henry. Phillip Charles “Flip” Reid Scholarship Fund: Sethalan Carter, Alleghany. The E. Price Ripley Memorial Foundation Fund: Edward Rodriguez, William Fleming and Ryan Walters, Salem. Frank W. (Bo) Rogers Scholarship Fund: Abigail Johnson, Northside.

Frances Parker Rupert Memorial Fund for Music and the Performing Arts: Grace Lyons, Covington. Scholarship Fund for Craig County High School Students: Morgan Caldwell.

Eddie Simpson Scholarship Fund: Egette Indelele, Patrick Henry. The Joyce and Shad Solomon Family Scholarship Fund: Grace Hewitt, Bath County.

Samuel “Bo” Terry Scholarship Fund: Lazaro Camero-Ruiz, William Fleming and Egette Indelele, Patrick Henry. Bryan William Thomas Scholarship Fund: Barika Mirza, Glenvar. H.B. and E.B. Wharton Scholarship Fund: Austin Meadows, Glenvar.

Dianne E.H. Wilcox Scholarship Fund: Caleb Brown and Kenzie Hampton, Alleghany; Jessica Stanley, William Byrd. John W. Wilks Excellence in Science Scholarship Fund: Virginia Hefner, Patrick Henry. Melva Dulaney Wright Memorial Scholarship Fund: Lauren Zion, Cave Spring.

Foundation for Roanoke Valley is the community foundation serving this region. The Foundation has worked for more than 28 years to administer and make grants from hundreds of named endowment funds on behalf of the community. For more information, visit Foundation for Roanoke Valley’s website at www.foundationforroanokevalley.org or call 985-0204.