Legendary Cellist Yo-Yo Ma Anchors Moss Arts Center’s New Performance Season

“As musicians, we transcend technique in order to seek out the truths in our world in a way that gives meaning and sustenance to individuals and communities. That’s art for life’s sake.”

This quote by revered cellist Yo-Yo Ma describes the types of artists and work the Moss Arts Center strives to bring to the Virginia Tech campus – performers and visual artists who offer relevant and purposeful work while creating meaningful connections.

Ma will perform a classical recital program with pianist Kathryn Scott on Nov. 5 as part of the center’s new season, which features a dynamic lineup of chamber and music recital programs that span the spectrum from strings, piano, and percussion to vocal harmonies.

Revel in the beauty of sacred vocal music of the Renaissance with the Tallis Scholars, while Chicago’s Third Coast Percussion brings virtuosity and unmatched energy to celebrate the depth and breadth of percussive possibilities.

Opportunities for expanding cultural awareness come with music from around the world, including a performance by the graceful and captivating Tango Buenos Aires, which opens the season on Sept. 22, and ensemble Niyaz, who blend Sufi poetry and folk songs of their Iranian heritage with new interfaces and technologies.

The performance by Niyaz is also part of the center’s multiyear project, “SALAAM: Exploring Muslim Cultures,” which is made possible by a grant from the Association of Performing Arts Professionals; Building Bridges: Arts Culture and Identity, a component of the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation; and the Doris Duke Foundation for Islamic Art.