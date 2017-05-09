Foundation for Roanoke Valley Awards Grant to Angels of Assisi

Foundation for Roanoke Valley has awarded a grant of $25,000 to Angels of Assisi to purchase an X-ray machine for its facility. With the addition of this machine, the organization is now able to offer full-service veterinary care at a low cost to the community.

“Our mission at Angels of Assisi is to help keep pets in their homes and put an end to economic euthanasia. The addition of this state of the art digital x-ray has already played a tremendous role for these families, and will also help with our adoption center animals, along those brought to us by animal control agencies as a result of abuse or neglect. We are extremely grateful to Foundation for Roanoke Valley and First Due Medical Imaging for their support in helping not only the animals, but the people who love them in our community,” said Lisa O’Neill, Executive Director at Angels of Assisi.

The Foundation also awarded grants of $3,700 each to Mountain View Humane and Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood & Adoption Center to support its spay/neuter programs.

The grant comes from the Foundation’s Phalia M. and Guy M. Kinder Fund, which supports agencies and organizations which are effective and efficient in preventing cruelty to animals; research and medical advancement for the cure of the diseases in animals; professional education of animal caretakers; and programs which promote the positive relationship between humans and animals.

Foundation for Roanoke Valley eables those who love the community to easily give back. The Foundation currently holds and administers 320 named endowment funds established by individuals and families for the perpetual benefit of the community. For more information about the community foundation, visit www.foundationforroanokevalley.org