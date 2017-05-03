Mayor’s Summit to Address Starting a Business in City of Roanoke

On Wednesday, May 24, Mayor Sherman Lea will lead the Mayor’s Summit from 9 a.m. until noon, at Goodwill Industries of the Valleys Support Center Training Room, located at 2502 Melrose Ave. At this event, the Mayor will welcome new and prospective business owners, and introduce them to the best practices for streamlining the opening and operation of a business in the City of Roanoke.

The event will provide information about financing options, grants, business license acquisition, and proper permitting. It also will feature a Panel Discussion of Minority Business Owners who successfully operate businesses in Roanoke. Panel members include Mike Hamlar of Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home and Hamlar Enterprises, Diane Speaks of She’s International, and Anthony Smith of Blue Ridge Towers.

“Local small businesses are an important part of our economy, but starting a new business can be a challenge,” states Mayor Lea. “I have put together a free program to provide valuable information for anyone considering starting a business in Roanoke.”

The event is sponsored by Freedom First Credit Union and supported by the Roanoke Small Business Development Center and the city’s Department of Economic Development. The Mayor’s Summit is free and open to the public, however registration is required through EVENTBRITE.

For more information, contact Lisa Soltis in the Department of Economic Development at 540-853-1694 or lisa.soltis@roanokeva.gov.