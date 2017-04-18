New Escape Games Room Coming to Roanoke

Escape Rooms are quickly gaining popularity around the country, and Riddle Me Roanoke will bring the excitement to Roanoke. Escape Rooms are themed, immersive rooms where a small group enters the room and has one hour to collect clues, solve puzzles, and unlock locks to complete a specified objective.

Riddle Me Roanoke will offer:

Smaller rooms than many escape rooms offer, so that players don’t have to find a large group of friends to play with, or play with a roomful of strangers

Hands-on, live experience, as opposed to virtual reality scenarios

Family friendly rooms, mostly for ages 12 and up, but families can include younger children

Riddle Me Roanoke will open with three rooms; two rooms will accommodate up to six players, and one room will be for two players only. This room will make an ideal Date Night, or great fun for best friends or siblings.

The launch will be themed around “May the Fourth Be With You” and will feature special promotions for their Grand Opening. These promotions will be described on Riddle Me Roanoke’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/riddlemeroanoke/

Online booking can be made through their website, www.riddlemeroanoke.com .

Riddle Me Roanoke is owned and operated by Allen Davis, his wife Marty, and their son Adam. They love living in Roanoke and are excited to bring many opportunities of good, clean fun to their neighbors in the Roanoke Valley.