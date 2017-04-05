USTA Selects Roanoke to Host Regional Tennis Tournament for First Time

The United States Tennis Association Mid-Atlantic Section (USTA MAS) has selected Roanoke, Va., to host the Mixed 18 & Over Virginia Regional League Championship June 2 – 4, 2017 at River’s Edge Tennis Complex and North Cross School. Nearly 450 people will participate in the tennis event with additional spectators expected to visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge during the three days of the tournament. This is the first time Roanoke will host a USTA League Regional Championship.

Instrumental in USTA Mid-Atlantic’s decision to host the Regional Championship in Roanoke was the strong local tennis community fostered by the Roanoke Valley Tennis Association (RVTA), which works to grow tennis participation at the local level.

“Across Virginia, thousands of people play tennis recreationally and competitively and are passionate about this lifelong sport,” said Tara Fitzpatrick-Navarro Chief Executive Officer of USTA Mid-Atlantic. “Roanoke is one of those passionate tennis communities and put forth a strong value proposition to bring the tournament to the area. With a new 12-court tennis facility, accessible location, and experience with large-scale sporting events we are confident and excited to bring this USTA League Regional to Roanoke.”

USTA MAS worked closely with Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge to evaluate the feasibility of moving the tournament to the area and will be partnering with them to showcase the region and provide local amenities to those attending. “This tournament would not have been possible without the vision of the RVTA leadership and the completion of six new tennis courts in Roanoke City last fall. We are excited to open the door to this tournament and others incorporating more diverse sporting events in Virginia’s Blue Ridge,” said Landon Howard, President of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

The City of Roanoke’s Dept. of Parks and Recreation completed the River’s Edge tennis courts in September 2016, adding six laser-graded courts, resurfacing the existing six courts, and adding sport lighting.

“We made improvements at River’s Edge Sports Complex to help support Roanoke’s tennis community and to enable River’s Edge to become a tournament venue,” said Michael Clark, Director of the City of Roanoke’s Dept. of Parks and Recreation. “It’s very encouraging that within just six months of reopening the courts, USTA Mid-Atlantic selected River’s Edge for such a high-profile tournament.”

Local USTA Leagues, consisting of men and women 18 and over, are currently playing tennis matches across the state for a chance to qualify. During the tournament, teams will play in a mixed doubles format of men and women grouped by skill level. Winners of the Regional Championship will advance to the Section Championship to compete against teams from Maryland, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia, which could lead to a berth to the National Championship in Mobile, Ala.

“I encourage tennis fans from the local community to come out and support the Regional

Championships this June,” added Fitzpatrick-Navarro. “It’s a great opportunity to watch matches, have fun and be inspired to work on or start your tennis game.”

Nearly 20,000 people play USTA Mid-Atlantic Adult League tennis each year. Leagues are offered for all ages and ability levels in a fun, social and competitive environment. In 2016, there were nearly 10,000 unique tennis players in Virginia on local USTA Leagues, with 3,123 frequent players in the Mixed 18 & Over division. For more information about the USTA Mid-Atlantic League Championship events visit,

www.midatlantic.usta.com/adult-tennis/USTA-League-Championships/.