Julius Quartet Brings Talents to Floyd

The Floyd Center for the Arts welcomes a talented young group of performers, the Julius Quartet, for a special performance, Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 7:30 PM, tickets $25 in advance.

In addition to the evening concert the Quartet’s musicians will be providing a morning master class for young student musicians who live throughout the Blue Ridge. Both the master class and concert are co-sponsored by the Floyd Center for the Arts and Virginia’s Blue Ridge Music Festival.

Hailed as “the captivating young string quartet”, the Julius Quartet is rapidly making itself known in the chamber music world. Formed in the fall of 2012, the group held a special residency as “The Boston Conservatory’s Honors String Quartet”. Currently, the quartet is the Graduate String Quartet in Residence at the John J. Cali School of Music at Montclair State University, where they work intensely with the celebrated Shanghai Quartet.

The Julius Quartet gave its Carnegie Hall debut in March 2016, and has performed recitals in various venues such as Bargemusic (Brooklyn, NYC), Rockport Music (Rockport, MA), The Moss Arts Center (Blacksburg, VA) the Museum of Fine Arts (Boston, MA), and the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum (Boston, MA).

As strong advocates for outreach events and educational workshops, the Julius Quartet is actively searching to engage various communities in diverse ways. Through the Massachusetts American String Teachers Association, the group conducted performance workshops and lectures in elementary, middle and high schools throughout the New England region. Furthermore, they worked with “Bridging the Gap” organization in Worcester, MA- a program for youth at risk associated with The Salvation Army.

The quartet is comprised of violinists Hyun Jeong Helen Lee and David Do, violist John Batchelder, and cellist Byron Hogan.

Tickets are available online, http://floydartcenter.org, or by calling 540-745-2784.