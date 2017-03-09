Goodlatte: Enforcing The Law Works

Illegal border crossings have dropped by 40% in two months which shows that enforcing the law works. President Trump has sent the strong message that our immigration laws will be enforced and unlawful immigration will not be tolerated. Through his policies, President Trump has empowered Border Patrol and immigration enforcement agents to do their jobs. Because of the President’s actions, we are already seeing results. Illegal border crossings are down 40 percent at the Southwest border. This is not happenstance; it’s a direct result of strong enforcement of the law. I applaud President Trump and Secretary Kelly for their commitment to restoring the rule of law and strengthening the integrity of our immigration system.

Congressman Bob Goodlatte