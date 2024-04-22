South County To Celebrate Trail Extension Ribbon Cutting & Roanoke County Arbor Day

Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism will celebrate improvements and trail extensions to the South County Trail on Thursday, April 25 at 3 PM. Roanoke County utilized Capital Maintenance Program Funds allocated by the Board of Supervisors to complete extensions to the South County Trail in Starkey Park North and Merriman Soccer

Complex.

The 1.1-mile trail provides connectivity between a series of parks and County facilities in South Roanoke County including South County Library, Starkey Park North, Starkey Park South and Merriman Soccer Complex.

Roanoke County will also observe the 152nd anniversary of Arbor Day with students from the Penn Forest Elementary After School for Kids program and representatives from the Virginia Department of Forestry. The Arbor Day Foundation has recognized Roanoke County as a Tree City USA community for the twenty-sixth year.

Funding for the trees is provided through a matching grant from the Virginia Trees and Clean Water Program to improve the water quality in the Commonwealth and raise public awareness of the benefits of trees.

The event will take place at Merriman Soccer Complex, which is located at 6657 Merriman Road Roanoke, Virginia 24018.