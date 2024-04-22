CommUNITY Celebration To Be Held This Saturday

Children’s Trust and Kingdom Community Health Services are partnering together for a FREE CommUNITY Celebration THIS Saturday, April 27 from 11 AM – 2 PM. We invite you to join us for a day of family fun including: special guests (Pip from PBS, Mugsy from Salem Red Sox, VT Athletes), music (DJ provided by RSP Entertainment), food (hot dogs grilled by Roanoke County Sheriff’s Department), games, face painting, and local vendors (Roanoke City Police Department and Sheriff’s Department, Care Portal, Huddle Up Moms and other local agencies).

April is Child Abuse prevention month and when we invest in children, we are investing in our communities. Help us bring attention to all the different ways we can help children and families thrive by attending our CommUNITY Celebration on April 27! Get ready for a day of celebrating commUNITY, making memories, and participating in a variety of fun activities. Please see the attached flier and share with colleagues, consumers, friends, and family. Hope to see you Saturday!