Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeCommunity
Community

CommUNITY Celebration To Be Held This Saturday

0

Children’s Trust and Kingdom Community Health Services are partnering together for a FREE CommUNITY Celebration THIS Saturday, April 27 from 11 AM – 2 PM. We invite you to join us for a day of family fun including: special guests (Pip from PBS, Mugsy from Salem Red Sox, VT Athletes), music (DJ provided by RSP Entertainment), food (hot dogs grilled by Roanoke County Sheriff’s Department), games, face painting, and local vendors (Roanoke City Police Department and Sheriff’s Department, Care Portal, Huddle Up Moms and other local agencies).

April is Child Abuse prevention month and when we invest in children, we are investing in our communities. Help us bring attention to all the different ways we can help children and families thrive by attending our CommUNITY Celebration on April 27!  Get ready for a day of celebrating commUNITY, making memories, and participating in a variety of fun activities. Please see the attached flier and share with colleagues, consumers, friends, and family. Hope to see you Saturday!

Previous article
Students Immersed in Past at Pamplin Historical Park / Museum of Civil War Soldier
Next article
South County To Celebrate Trail Extension Ribbon Cutting & Roanoke County Arbor Day

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known as The Roanoke Star Sentinel, TheRoanokeStar.com is a community-focused news source.

Company

The latest

South County To Celebrate Trail Extension Ribbon Cutting & Roanoke County Arbor Day

Community 0
Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism will celebrate improvements...

Students Immersed in Past at Pamplin Historical Park / Museum of Civil War Soldier

News 0
When teacher Erin Gilbert and her colleagues at White...

SERWAN ZANGANA: May God’s Will ALWAYS Overpower My Will

Columnists 0
Between God’s will and our free will, our lives...

Search

© 2023 Whisper One Media