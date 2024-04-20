Forest Service Hosts Kids Fishing Day 

The USDA Forest Service, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, will host Kids Fishing Day Saturday, May 4, 2024 at two locations. This annual partnership event will be at Cave Mountain Lake, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on the Glenwood-Pedlar Ranger District and Pandapas Pond on the Eastern Divide Ranger District from 8:00a.m. to 12:00p.m. Both locations will be stocked with trout in advance of this exciting event open to children ages 3 to 15.

“The Kids Fishing Day event is a great opportunity to introduce children to fishing and to the many outdoor recreation opportunities on the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests,” said District Ranger Lauren Stull.

Beginners can find tips for getting started fishing on the Virginia DWR website. Forest Service staff with be available at the event to offer advice.

Fishing is free at the event, however state game laws for the Youth Fisheries Program do apply. Children are allowed to catch and keep three trout, a minimum of seven inches or longer, and should bring their own poles and any fishing supplies necessary for catching fish. A reminder to parents that only one pole per person is allowed. A parent or adult guardian must accompany all children. Bring a picnic lunch and spend the day. It is anticipated that approximately 10 trophy fish will be included in the stocking.

Cave Mountain Lake is managed as a Youth-Only Stocked Trout program by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources from April 1 through June 15. Persons over the age of 15 years old may not fish in the lake until after June 15.

Should the Kids Fishing Day event need to be cancelled due to rain or other concerns, a make up day of May 11th is reserved.

For more information about the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests, visit our website and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.