Gainsboro Artist David Ramey To Be Celebrated at Mural Dedication

The art and life of late artist David Ramey, Sr. (1939-2017) will be celebrated with the unveiling of a mural wall at the Gainsboro Garage Lot, 60 Centre Ave. NW, on Sunday, April 28, at 2 p.m., followed by art activities, music, and refreshments for all attendees until 4 p.m.

Ramey is known for his large body of colored pencil drawings depicting the Gainsboro neighborhood as it existed before urban renewal activities changed the face and life of this Roanoke community. “My father’s legacy is in using art to share the best of a community,” David Ramey, Jr., said. “The message in the mural wall is not just in what was lost, but what we can do today to appreciate our community, to care for it, and to support those around us.”

The event, “A Walk Down Henry Street: Celebrating the Art and Life of David Ramey,” is sponsored and multiple city partners.

“This has truly been a passion project,” said Brian Mann, Executive Enterprise Administrator for the City of Roanoke, director of Park Roanoke, and the inspiration behind the Ramey project and event. “The intent from the very beginning was to pay honor to Mr. Ramey, bring to remembrance the amazing ‘Henry Street,’ and to help the Gainsboro neighborhood heal through art,” Mann said.

Guests can park for free at the Roanoke Higher Education Center parking lot and the rooftop level of the Gainsboro Garage. In case of rain, the celebration will proceed at the Hotel Roanoke Conference Center. For more information about David Ramey Mural Project: https://roanokearts.org/ramey/ For additional information about the event, contact [email protected]