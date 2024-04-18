The City of Roanoke Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Municipal Volunteer Program

As the City of Roanoke gears up to celebrate National Volunteer Week from April 21-27, there’s an extra reason to commemorate this year: the 20th anniversary of the Municipal Volunteer Program.

Two decades ago, the City launched a formal volunteer program that was centralized in the

Department of Human Resources. Since that time, Roanoke residents have volunteered in various capacities throughout our organization and community.

“Volunteerism is such a powerful force! It’s incredible to think about the impact thousands of City residents have made by generously giving their time and energy to benefit their community,” remarked Angelia Vernon, Assistant City Manager Apprentice and team member who assisted with the launch of the program 20 years ago. “Not only does volunteer work save the City a significant amount of money, but it also fosters a sense of unity and pride among residents. It’s a testament to the goodwill and dedication of the people within the City.”

The program’s impact is significant, with volunteers saving the City over $250,000 annually. Their dedication serves as the backbone for numerous community initiatives across various departments including volunteer coaches, trail work, greenway ambassadors, tree stewards, garden clubs, Star City Reads volunteers, volunteers who support our street and park clean-ups, the arts, and City boards and commissions.

Volunteers truly make a remarkable difference by contributing their time and skills, embodying the spirit of service and community betterment. As Roanoke celebrates this significant milestone, it’s a time to reflect on the past achievements and look forward to the continued positive impact of volunteerism in shaping the city’s future. National Volunteer Week will culminate with a celebration on Friday, April 26 from 12:30-2:30 PM in the North Lobby of the Municipal Building where representatives will be available to discuss ways volunteers have worked in their departments and share current volunteer opportunities.