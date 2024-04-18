Blue Ridge Marathon, Down by Downtown Happening This Weekend

The Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon festivities and Freedom First Down by Downtown are both happening April 18-21, and with them are some wonderful stories that highlight our community and the incredible people in it. We are sure you’ll be around for the nuts and bolts of the event, but we wanted to give you some other ideas for potential stories for the weekend (broken down by day):

2024 Race Numbers as of 4/15

Expecting 3,000 runners

Runners from 42 states and Guatemala, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, the UK, Quebec, British Columbia, and Ontario.

THURS-SUN

Freedom First Down by Downtown: This is taking place all over downtown Roanoke April 18-21. There are 22+ musical acts at 18 different venues with the majority of shows being free. Here is a full list of venues: https://downbydowntown/music-venues/ Headliner Margo Price playing on Friday at the race expo (tickets still available). (Weather is looking awesome; gates open at 4:30 PM)

Event organizers will be setting up and available for interviews in Elmwood Park for the majority of Thursday.

FRIDAY

Event organizers will be setting up and available for interviews in Elmwood Park beginning at 8 AM.

Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon Welcome Expo: great opportunity to chat with runners, families, visitors, volunteers, vendors, and concertgoers. Location: Elmwood Park from 3-8 PM

Headliner Margo Price playing on Friday at the race expo (tickets still available).

SATURDAY

SUNDAY