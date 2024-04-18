Support Us!
Blue Ridge Marathon, Down by Downtown Happening This Weekend

The Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon festivities and Freedom First Down by Downtown are both happening April 18-21, and with them are some wonderful stories that highlight our community and the incredible people in it. We are sure you’ll be around for the nuts and bolts of the event, but we wanted to give you some other ideas for potential stories for the weekend (broken down by day):

  • Runners from 42 states and Guatemala, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, the UK, Quebec, British Columbia, and Ontario.

  • America’s Slowest 5K presented by Altra: NEW LOCATION: Black Dog Salvage! This is a 5k where you’re encouraged to mosey, socialize, sip coffee, and just relax. There will be live music, goat yoga, and Black Dog Salvage’s artisan market. The “race” begins with the ceremonial “biting of the donut,” and the winner of the “race” is whoever finishes last, and their prize is a pair of Altra shoes.
