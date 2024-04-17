Wildlife Center Releases Owl From Mill Mountain Star For First Ever Flight

On March 14, 2023 a Roanoke City police officer brought the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke this Great Horned owlet patient. Several unsuccessful attempts were made to locate the nest (owls at this age can often be re-nested with great success) but to no avail.

Since it was far too young to fend for itself the center had no choice but to admit it into their care. Owls at this age are highly susceptible to imprinting (bonding with its caregiver/feeder) so the staff had to wear an owl mask when interacting with the patient.

The patient underwent surgery over this past weekend to repair some damaged feathers. Owls make no noise when flying and if their feathers aren’t just right they lose their advantage of stealth when hunting which significantly impacts their ability to find food and sustain themselves. For this reason It’s imperative that this owl be released within a couple of days after the surgery.

After more than a year in the center’s care, the owl was declared ready to finally spread its wings in the wild for the first time which took place at the Mill Mountain Star. Roughly 80-100 people were attendance to see the incredible bird finally spread its wings.

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center is one of just three wildlife veterinary facilities in Virginia authorized by both federal and state agencies to provide care for threatened and endangered species. In 2023, the center admitted 2,752 wildlife patients and have seen more than 260 species in their 20 year history. To help with their support click here: https://swvawildlifecenter.org/make-a-donation/