ROBERT L. MARONIC: Let Prime Minister Netanyahu Defeat Hamas In The Gaza Strip

In January 2014 former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates (2006-11) bluntly stated that Joe Biden had “‘been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.’”

Gates’ indictment of Biden’s poor political judgment since 1974 notably included his opposition to the killing of Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, Pakistan on May 2, 2011. Biden timidly opposed President Obama’s decision despite bin Laden having been the notorious founder of al-Qaeda in 1988 and evil mastermind of the World Trade Center, Shanksville (PA) and Pentagon attacks on September 11, 2001 killing 2,977 people.

Six years later in 2020 Obama warned about Biden’s political incompetence stating, “Do not underestimate Joe Biden’s ability to [expletive] things up.”

Unfortunately, too many Americans ignored the scathing admonitions of both Gates and Obama on November 3, 2020. To say that Biden has been an effective commander in chief or skilled diplomatic negotiator, especially in regard to Afghanistan (defeat), Ukraine (endless war), Communist China (fentanyl) and Iran (appeasement), during the past three years would truly be risible.

Since Biden has occupied the White House, inflation has greatly increased, ten million illegal migrants have crossed our southwestern border, urban crime has exploded and our esteemed president surrendered all of Afghanistan to the Taliban on August 15, 2021. Now the cognitively impaired and feeble Biden is demanding that Israel agree to an “immediate ceasefire” lasting six to eight weeks with sadistic Hamas, the Nazis of the Gaza Strip.

I strongly suspect that the real reason Biden would like such a dishonorable ceasefire, which is not in Israel’s interest, is because he is too beholden to the far-left socialist wing of the Democratic Party as personified by Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). That includes over 101,000 “uncommitted” Hamas sympathizers, who voted in the Michigan Democratic primary on February 27, and strongly support the “From the River to the Sea” and “Death to America” protesters in Dearborn, Dearborn Heights and Hamtramck.

To make matters worse for the White House, approximately “263,000 [Democratic] voters in five Super Tuesday states” also defiantly voted “uncommitted” on March 5 in protest of the president’s Gaza Strip policies.

Unlike the weak and appeasing Biden, who resembles British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (1937-40), Prime Minister Netanyahu wants a complete and final victory over Hamas like 1945 and not a ceasefire or an armistice like 1918.

A ceasefire in the Gaza Strip today allowing Hamas to control Rafah, which is adjacent to the Egyptian border, would have been as if in February 1945 President Franklin Roosevelt and Prime Minister Winston Churchill had ordered all the western allied armies to stop at the Elbe River, and Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin had ordered his army to stop at the Oder River allowing Adolf Hitler to remain as the despotic leader of a rump Nazi state in Berlin. This type of defeatist military strategy in February 1945 would have been totally unthinkable to Roosevelt, Churchill and Stalin.

According to the Israel Defense Forces or IDF on March 27, there are presently four “completely operational” Hamas battalions cornered in Rafah, which is also “home to some 1.4 million displaced Palestinians.” The IDF stated that “it has ‘dismantled’ 20 of the original 24 Hamas battalions, but “‘dismantled’ does not necessarily mean destroyed.” The IDF also believes that there is a “network of Hamas tunnels that … hold not only thousands of fighters, but also its ‘most wanted’ commanders — alongside more than 100 Israeli hostages.”

Israel has no desire to fight Hamas again in 2030 or 2040 either in the Gaza Strip or West Bank. They want this war finished as soon as possible and Hamas eradicated. Yahya Sinwar, the rabidly anti-Semitic leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, has two primary objectives: the destruction of Israel and the death of all Jews within Israel. Like Adolf Hitler, Sinwar and his higher-ranking subordinates must be either killed or captured in their last redoubt in Rafah in order for Israel to impose a postwar democratic government throughout the Gaza Strip.

Unfortunately, an Israeli victory in the Gaza Strip is becoming an alien concept to both Biden and his myopic Pentagon generals because they publicly believe the inflated Palestinian civilian death toll, and the notorious propaganda spewed by the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry. That would have been the equivalent of President Franklin Roosevelt believing Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels’ rants about the German civilian death toll as a result of the U.S. bombing campaigns from 1942 to 1945.

Biden and his generals ignore the fact that Hamas constantly uses Palestinian civilians as human shields by deliberately putting their command centers and tunnels deep underground beneath mosques, hospitals, schools, businesses and residential buildings.

The White House and Pentagon must also remember that October 7, 2023 in the Negev desert was far worse than what happened on December 7, 1941 at Pearl Harbor. October 7 was “proportional to approximately 48,300 dead Americans, 120,700 wounded and 6,900 kidnapped since the U.S. population of approximately 335.55 million people is about 34.5 times greater than the size of Israel’s population of approximately 9.73 million.”

What Israel experienced that dreadful October morning was far greater than America’s combined losses on September 11, 2001 and December 7, 1941. 48,300 dead Americans would have been almost the same as the 58,220 dead military personnel during the Vietnam War from 1956 to 1975

However, what the Hamas terrorists did to Israeli and non-Israeli women on October 7 was truly evil. Women were raped, gang raped, mutilated, disemboweled, tortured, executed, burned, stripped naked and decapitated while the “victims ranged from children and teenagers to pensioners.” There was even testimony from a survivor of the fiendish attack who witnessed necrophilia. According to Israel’s police chief Yaacov Shabtai, what occurred that day “was a premeditative, systematic event.”

The only way to achieve peace in the Gaza Strip is for Israel to destroy Hamas in Rafah because Netanyahu has no desire to emulate our defeats in Afghanistan and Vietnam or engage in a forever war.

However, before Israel invades Rafah It must do everything in its power to encourage Palestinian women, children, noncombatants and the elderly to evacuate the city, and enter humanitarian safe zones in the central and northern Gaza Strip so as to minimize civilian death.

Until then, Biden needs to let Prime Minister Netanyahu defeat Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

– Robert L. Maronic