Mill Mountain Zoo Unleashes ‘Walk on the Wild Side’ Adventure Series 

Mill Mountain Zoo is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new education program, Walk on the Wild Side! This program offers an exciting opportunity for participants to immerse themselves in the wonders of nature, learn about native plants and animals, and actively engage in conservation efforts.

Walk on the Wild Side will take participants on guided hikes through the scenic trails of Mill Mountain, providing an up-close and personal experience with the diverse wildlife and flora of the region. Led by knowledgeable guides, participants will have the chance to discover the secrets of the forest, observe native species in their natural habitats, and gain a deeper understanding of the importance of conservation.

“We are so excited to introduce Walk on the Wild Side! This program is designed to inspire a love for nature and a commitment to protecting our environment,” said Kiana Nowall, Educator at Mill Mountain Zoo. “We want these immersive experiences to inspire people to actively contribute to conservation efforts. If people don’t understand nature, how can they protect it?”

Walk on the Wild Side offers a variety of themed hikes, each focusing on different aspects of the natural world. Participants under 16 years of age are welcome to join but must be accompanied by an adult. The schedule for upcoming hikes is as follows:

April 24th at 6:00 pm: Nocturnals

May 15th at 7:30 am: Birds

May 22nd at 8:00 am: Mammals

June 5th at 11:00 am: Plants and Pollinators

June 13th at 2:00 pm: Reptiles and Amphibians

July 9th at 7:30 pm: Nocturnals

July 31st at 7:30 am: Birds

August 6th at 8:00 am: Mammals

August 22nd at 11:00 am: Plants and Pollinators

Participants are encouraged to come prepared for an adventure and to dress appropriately for outdoor activities. Space is limited, so early registration is recommended.

Pricing will vary between excursion, for more information and to register for Walk on the Wild Side, visit www.mmzoo.org or contact Katie Harlow.