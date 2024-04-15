SERWAN ZANGANA: To Say “Death to America” Is A Personal Affront and A Threat to US All

The April 5, protest in Dearborn, Michigan is stretching beyond the First Amendment and the freedom of assembly. Evidently, chanting” Death to America” is a mental weaponization against America, which results in violence. Such a chant is an affront to the American people and undermines the community where everyone desires to live together peacefully.

When many Americans chanted and repeated Donald Trump’s slogan “ Make America Great Again” during the 2016 campaign, and years later it has continued, Democrats expressed their resentment. Indeed, they are still opposing such a slogan as on many occasions President Biden accusing the ( MAGA) supporters of being extreme and dangerous. Only in the liberals’ definition is nationalism and believing in one’s nation defined as bigotry!

Trump’s “America First” policy became a major issue for many anti-America groups. In fact, the mentality of wishing death to America is most dangerous as it reveals that the enemy is within the nation. However, no Democrat was outraged regarding such a chant!

In the past, the majority of Arab Muslims aligned with Democrats and embraced the liberal ideology. Now, they are outraged because of President Biden’s agenda regarding the Israel-Hamas war.

Liberal’s tolerance of anti-America and embracing the diversity of hate gradually infected the democratic party and created a major issue in the United State. This case is not about the expression of freedom of speech, it appears to be a denial of core American values.

The United States’ policy and its political agenda in the Middle East is completely separate from America as a nation and American people. The United States’ political agenda has often created harsh situations in some areas in the world, which resulted in conducting undisclosed operations totally hidden from the American public. But regardless of the consequences of the United States agenda, America should not be inculpated. In fact, most politicians are clouding reality to legitimize the implementation of their own agendas.

To review American society and understand the Americans in general, the conclusion is:

1-Americans are the most open minded with understanding and accepting different cultures and religions from across the world.

2-Most Americans are distant from the United States’ foreign policy that creates unnecessary situations to intervene in some countries’ domestic issues. After all, Americans are completely in disagreement with a such policy.

3-As a nation, America does not belong to politicians, presidents, or any ideology. America belongs to the people and those who believe in it.

4-As it is known, only in America do legal immigrants become completely Americans. Therefore, to wish death upon America is a wish of death upon all of us.

5-Despite America’s rocky roads, it is still a haven for all humans across the world. And despite the unpaved paths, there are many ways to take to reach the goal. This is only possible in America.

The Arabs in America can condemn Biden’s Administration and the political agenda as the cause of the conflicts. But indeed, chanting “ Death to America” is an insult and a threat to the kindness and goodness of Americans. Such people need to realize that Americans are definitely opposing wars. According to AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 48% of Americans are in favor of negotiating and stopping the war between Israel and Hamas versus 21% who do not perceive it as an important matter.

As it is a personal affront, I also believe that chanting “ Death to America” is a threat to all of us.