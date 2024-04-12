VA Household Water Quality Program Provides Education / Affordable Testing

Water is essential for life. And for people to thrive, it also must be clean.

To help improve the well-being of communities across the commonwealth, the Virginia Tech College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and Virginia Cooperative Extension provide affordable water testing kits for households that rely on private wells or springs.

These kits, along with testing and guidance, are made possible through the Virginia Household Water Quality Program spearheaded by Erin Ling, senior research associate with Extension in the Department of Biological Systems Engineering at Virginia Tech.

“We’re providing a service that has immense value beyond its cost,” Ling said. “This information directly impacts people’s health and well-being. If there are issues, we help them understand what they are and how to address them, or that they can trust their water supply and have the peace of mind.

According to Ling, more than 20 percent of Virginians rely on private wells or springs. The Virginia Department of Health regulates how wells are constructed, where they are located, and who can build or work on them. Once constructed, however, the person using the private water source is responsible for managing them and often lacks the knowledge or resources to effectively do so.