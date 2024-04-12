Specialty Packaging Manufacturer EPL to Invest $37.4 Million in Danville Expansion

EPL America Danville facility expansion to create 24 new jobs

Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that EPL America, LLC, a global specialty packaging manufacturer, is investing $37.4 million to expand its manufacturing facility in the City of Danville. The company intends to invest in building upgrades at its current 200,000-square-foot facility and add new machinery that will allow it to grow into the beauty and cosmetic markets and serve customers interested in replacing existing plastic products with laminate tubes. The project will create 24 new jobs.

“EPL America’s decision to expand its operations in the City of Danville shows that Virginia is a steadfast business partner for global companies and has a fertile ecosystem for advanced materials manufacturing,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia and EPL have worked together for more than 20 years, and I am proud that their leadership decided to reinvest in the Commonwealth of Virginia’s comprehensive talent pool and growing manufacturing sector through this expansion.”

EPL America, LLC is part of EPL Group (www.eplgobal.com), a global leader in specialty packaging. EPL produces plastic laminated tubes for industries such as oral care, beauty and cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Since the business started in India in 1984, EPL has partnered with the world’s top fast moving consumer goods companies to produce the most innovative, sustainable, and attractive packaging solutions for their products. EPL Limited currently operates 21 factories across five continents. EPL began operations of its U.S. site in Danville, Va. in 2002.

“We at EPL are grateful to Governor Glenn Youngkin and the incentives provided from the state of Virginia,” said Mauro Catopodis, President, EPL Limited Americas Region. “This will strengthen our long-term commitment to the City of Danville and the Commonwealth of Virginia and help us become a bigger economic benefactor in the community. Thank you on behalf of our 315 employees in Danville and 3,700 worldwide.”

“I want to thank EPL America for the investments it has made in Danville over the years, and I am thankful for the hard work of everyone who made this latest investment a reality,” said Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones. “This expansion not only reinforces Danville’s position as a great place to do business but also creates 24 new jobs in our community. We welcome EPL America’s continued commitment to our city and look forward to the positive impact this expansion will bring to our region.”

“EPL has been an integral part of Danville’s thriving manufacturing sector for over two decades, continually innovating through modernization of technology, processes, and equipment to ensure ongoing success for their workforce in the years ahead,” said Linda Green, Executive Director of the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance. “Their contributions to excellence in packaging keeps them at the forefront of the industry, guaranteeing their continued contributions to both the region and the Commonwealth.”

“I’m thrilled to learn that EPL America, LLC is deepening its dedication to both Danville and the great state of Virginia,” said Senator Tammy Mulchi. “This decision promotes a promising future for the community, and as a key employer in the region, I commend their dedication to staying and growing in Danville.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Danville and the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $90,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the City of Danville with the project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.