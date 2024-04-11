Support Us!
Virginians Invited To Celebrate Earth Day at One of Virginia’s 42 State Parks

A volunteer at Sky Meadows State Park.

In recognition of Earth Day, Virginia State Parks are hosting more than 50 events to celebrate and preserve the natural wonders of the commonwealth. From educational programs to hands-on conservation efforts, the parks invite visitors of all ages to join in honoring our planet and taking action for a sustainable future.

“We believe that Earth Day is not just a day to celebrate, but it’s also a day to act,” said Virginia State Parks Director Dr. Melissa Baker. “Our goal is to empower individuals to make a positive impact on the environment, both within our parks and beyond. By coming together as a community, we can create lasting change for the betterment of our planet.”

With a mission to conserve and protect Virginia’s natural resources, Virginia State Parks have long been at the forefront of environmental stewardship. On Earth Day, they reaffirm their commitment to conservation through a range of engaging activities and initiatives.

From April 20 through April 28, visitors can participate in a variety of Earth Day service projects, including trail cleanups, invasive plant removal, seed and tree planting, and bird box building. Additionally, educational programs will be offered to raise awareness about environmental issues and inspire visitors to take action in their communities.

There will be something for everyone this Earth Day at Virginia State Parks. To learn more, go to virginiastateparks.gov/earthday.

Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. For more information about Virginia State Parks’ activities and amenities or to reserve one of the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate-controlled cabins, call the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at 800-933-PARK or visit virginiastateparks.gov.

