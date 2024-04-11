New Equine Performance Center Impresses As It Begins Serving Horse Community

While the new equine performance center offers obvious benefit with its three surfaces and large area with protection from the elements, a veteran clinician at the center sees the comfort of enclosure as a key advantage of the new facility.

“Having an enclosed environment, for me, is most important for having the horse feel less distracted,” said Jennifer Barrett, the Theodora Ayer Randolph Professor of Equine Surgery at the center. “It’s very normal for most horses that are performance horses to work inside an indoor arena. Bringing them into an enclosed area where you don’t have to worry about them getting distracted by other horses makes a big difference in our ability to detect lameness and other problems.”

The new facility adds to the expertise, loving care for horses and personable service to clients provided by the equine medical center, Schofield said.

“The minute you get here, you get greeted by a friendly face, which is what you want, people will put you at ease right away,” Schofield said. “And in spite of the fact you’re working with some of the smartest people you’ll probably meet, I think they break it down in a way that’s understandable and digestible to everybody, which is really great.”

The new facility is a dream come true, Barrett said.

“It’s amazing. I’m thrilled,” Barrett said. “I’ve been dreaming about something like this for the 17 years that I’ve worked here. And now that it’s here, I have to pinch myself every day I come to work because this is amazing. It was built with every part of what I dreamt of and I got to have input into the surfaces and into the design.”

By Kevin Myatt