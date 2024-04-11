Germany’s Bamberg Symphony to Deliver Performance of Works by Brahms, Schumann and Wagner

The Bamberg Symphony is the only world-renowned orchestra that is not based in a major metropolis. The orchestra is known for its characteristically dark, somber, and warm sound, sharing the musical echo of its hometown with the world since 1946. With almost 7,500 concerts in over 500 cities and 64 countries, the symphony has become a cultural ambassador for Bavaria and the whole of Germany.

Bamberg Symphony revisits its historic roots more than 75 years after it was founded, with Czech-born Hrůša as its fifth chief conductor, leading the orchestra since September 2016. He also serves as principal guest conductor of both the Czech Philharmonic and the Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia. He appears frequently as a guest with the world’s greatest orchestras, including the Berlin, Vienna, Munich, and New York philharmonics; the Bavarian Radio, NHK, Chicago, and Boston symphonies; the Leipzig Gewandhaus, Lucerne Festival, Royal Concertgebouw, Mahler Chamber, and the Cleveland orchestras; the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France; Dresden Staatskapelle; Orchestre de Paris; and Tonhalle Orchester Zürich.

Renaissance woman Grimaud is a deeply passionate and committed musical artist whose pianistic accomplishments play a central role in her life. Grimaud has received many prestigious awards for her work, including the Cannes Classical Recording of the Year, Choc du Monde de la Musique, Diapason d’or, Grand Prix du Disque, Record Academy Prize (Tokyo), Midem Classic Award, and the Echo Klassik Award. For her latest album, she has explored Silvestrov’s vocal music.

Directly preceding the Bamberg Symphony’s performance on Friday, April 26, join New Yorker music critic Alex Ross for a discussion of the history and cultural context of Wagner’s works featured in the program. Co-presented by the Lifelong Learning Institute at Virginia Tech, the talk begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Moss Arts Center Cube. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Ross has been the New Yorker’s music critic since 1996. His first book, “The Rest Is Noise: Listening to the Twentieth Century,” won a National Book Critics Circle Award and the Guardian First Book Award and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. His third book, “Wagnerism: Art and Politics in the Shadow of Music,” was published in 2020. Ross has received the George Peabody Medal, an Arts and Letters Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, a Guggenheim Fellowship, and a MacArthur Fellowship.

