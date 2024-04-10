Special Saturday Help Offered at Virginia IRS Taxpayer Assistance Centers

As the April 15 federal tax filing deadline nears, the Internal Revenue Service has announced it will open its Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) in Roanoke on Saturday, April 13, for face-to-face help. This special help is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., local time. The offices are located at:

210 1st St. SW, Roanoke, VA 24011

At TACs, people meet face-to-face with IRS employees to get help with tax account issues, such as authenticating someone’s identity, asking about account adjustments and making payments by check or money order. The IRS can’t accept cash payments during the special Saturday openings, and tax return preparation is not an available service .

The IRS plans one additional Saturday opening on May 18.

Before travelling to an office, the IRS encourages everyone to visit the event page IRS face-to-face Saturday help to get current information.

“We have online resources for many common tax situations, including several tools for making payments, getting an extension to file and setting up installment agreements,” said Internal Revenue Commissioner Danny Werfel. “Taxpayers can make payments using their personal financial accounts, debit or credit cards and even digital wallets using tools on IRS.gov.”

Please come prepared

Individuals should bring the following documents when they visit IRS Taxpayer Assistance Centers:

Current government-issued photo identification, along with a second form of identification for identity verification services.

Social Security or Individual Taxpayer Identification numbers for themselves and all members of their household, including their spouse and dependents (if applicable).

Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents.

A copy or digital image of the tax return in question if one was filed.

The IRS noted that because appointments aren’t necessary for these special Saturday hours, some locations may see high demand and wait times can be longer than usual. To help with this and avoid delays, the IRS encourages people to plan ahead, review key tips and come prepared with needed information. IRS employees will be working hard to serve as many people as quickly as possible.

Extended office hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays

During the filing season, the IRS has also been providing extended office hours at many TACs nationwide. The added hours end on Tuesday, April 16. To see if a nearby office is participating in the program, check its listing on the IRS/taclocator. Taxpayers can walk in or make appointments for service during extended hours. Cash payments are accepted during the additional office time, but taxpayers must have an appointment at a TAC currently accepting cash.

Normally, TACs are open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and provide service by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 844-545-5640.

Services provided

The IRS’s Contact Your Local Office site lists all services provided at specific TACs. Tax return preparation is not a service offered at IRS TACs during these events or any operating hours. The IRS will provide information to anyone needing to find free local tax preparation resources. Additionally, File your return on IRS.gov gives step-by-step information on how to file individual tax returns.

If someone has questions about a tax bill or IRS audit, or if they need help resolving a tax problem, they’ll receive assistance from IRS employees specializing in those services. If these employees aren’t available, the individual will receive a referral for these services. IRS Taxpayer Advocate Service employees may also be available to help with some issues.

Professional foreign language interpretation will be available in many languages through an over-the-phone translation service. For deaf or hard of hearing individuals who need sign language interpreter services, IRS staff will schedule appointments for a later date. Alternatively, these individuals can call TTY/TDD 800-829-4059 to make an appointment.

During the visit, IRS staff may also request the following information:

A current mailing address,

Proof of financial account information included on a tax return to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit.

Tax return preparation options

While tax return preparation is not a service offered at IRS TACs, information will be shared about available local free tax preparation options. Help is also available using the following services:

Eligible individuals or families can get free help preparing their tax return at Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) or Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) To find the closest free tax return preparation help, use the VITA Locator Tool or call 800-906-9887.

To find an AARP Tax-Aide site, use the AARP Site Locator Tool or call 888-227-7669.

Any individual or family whose adjusted gross income (AGI) was $79,000 or less in 2023 can use IRS Free File’s Guided Tax Software at no cost. There are products in English and Spanish.

Free File Fillable Forms are electronic federal tax forms, equivalent to a paper 1040 form. Taxpayers should know how to prepare their own tax return using form instructions and IRS publications, if needed. Anyone, regardless of income, can use the forms. They are a free option for those whose AGI is greater than $79,000.

MilTax, a Department of Defense program, offers free return preparation software and electronic filing for federal tax returns and up to three state income tax returns. It’s available for all military members, and some veterans, with no income limit.

IRS Direct File. Eligible taxpayers can file 2023 federal tax returns online, for free, directly with the IRS. Direct File is available to taxpayers who live in one of the 12 participating pilot states and report certain types of income, deductions and credits. Taxpayers can check their eligibility at irs.gov to see if Direct File is the right option for them. Once they’ve started their return, taxpayers can pause and sign back into IRS Direct File securely to complete it any time before the April filing deadline.

Help available 24/7 at IRS.gov

The fastest and easiest way for people to get the help they need is through IRS.gov. Go to IRS.gov for more information. Available resources include:

For additional information on available services, see IRS Publication 5136, IRS Services Guide.