SERWAN ZANGANA: US Policy Should Move Away From Kurdistan

The United States’ involvement in the Middle East and the unwavering support for the Israeli war against Hamas has greatly affected its presence in Iraq. The Unites States’ strategy has failed to protect its troops and personnel in Iraq and the region. The failure of the United States’ strategy caused a great outrage among the Arabs and Muslims and resulted in the U.S. troops and personnel becoming a target by various Iranian backed militias in Iraq.

Obviously, this situation has created opportunities for the political factions, specifically the Shiia’s in the Iraqi government, to call for ending the United States’ presence in Iraq.

On the other hand, the Kurdish factions in the Regional Government, especially the Kurdistan Democratic Party, pleaded for the United States to continue its presence. The Kurdistan Regional Government expressed its concern about the capability of the Islamic States in the area and the threat that they pose to Iraqi Kurdistan.

We must understand that neither the Kurdistan Regional Government nor the Iraqi Federal Government is completely able to stand against outside threats. However, from the Kurdish side, it has always been a smooth path for the United States to work with, but the obstacles begin with the Arabs.

It is noteworthy that the United States has always been the closest ally and a major supporter of Israel. But indeed the United States’ clear position on October 7, 2023 with Israel has created two problems. First, it compromised American troops’ presence in Iraq, and second, the Iraqis public, mainly the Shiia, thus established a reason to aggressively object to United States’ policy.

The United States should review its strategy and find a common ground and deeper interest in relationship with the Iraqi Federal Government rather than with the Kurdistan Regional Government.

In fact, compared to the Regional Government, the Iraqi Federal Government is in a stronger position and more sufficient in managing the government departments and the public sectors. Because of its mutual interests and deep relationship with Iran, the Iraqi Federal Government has more credibility than does the Kurdistan Regional Government in the area.

The Kurdistan Regional Government has proven its absolute failure and incapability in governing the Region and paying the public sector employees. Obviously, the corruption of the Kurdistan Regional Government has resulted in the government employees and teachers to protest and take their grievances to the Iraqi Federal Government.

Therefore, the United States should put more effort into establishing relationships with the Iraqi Government, main Iraqi factions, and the prominent Shiia leaders and clerics in Iraq. As the majority Shiia is in control of the Iraqi government, establishing such relationships with the Shiia groups and earning the respect of the religious leaders, perhaps opens a safer route for the United States in Iraq.

The United States can find mutual interests and build a bridge and connect with the main influential Shiia Clerics in Iraq. And hence, change the impression of the religious leaders from perceiving the United States as invader to an ally. This indeed a critical effort that the United States has to take, but such an attempt can result in winning the Iraqis hearts.

Obviously, as the result of the unthinkable action, the United States has discredited itself among the Iraqis, especially among the Shiia. Therefore, to regain the credit and repair the trust, the United States would need more than the government’s approval. Apparently, to be able to operate sufficiently and ride on a safer route, it is important for the United States to earn the Shiias’ approval and support in Iraq.

The United States should review its policy and begin to lay a path to reach leaders and clerics such as Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani and Mugtada Al-Sadr. It is necessary for the United States to have a transparent policy and reestablish the trust among the Iraqis since the Biden Administration has caused much damage in Iraq-U.S. relations.

The prominent leaders and Clerics of the Iraqi Shiia are the keys for peace in Iraq. It is important for the United States to consider this matter and review its strategy in Iraq. The Kurds do not have as much influence in Iraq compared to Shiia as they hold the majority of political and religious power.

The two Kurdish politicians, Masoud Barzani and Jalal Talabani, and the ongoing political conflict between the two do not serve the American interests in the region. The United States can find relief in Iraq through working with the Shiia rather than the Kurds. The Kurdistan Region is standing on a cracked foundation in the form of a government that is unclear how much longer can carry its structure.

The United States is wasting time and funds in its investment in Kurdistan. Indeed, while Barzani’s Kurdistan Democratic Party as the main power in Kurdistan followed by Talabani’s Patriotic Union of Kurdistan are inflating their bank accounts, the average person’s economic class is shrinking. The United States should observe the warning signs in Kurdistan and realize that Kurds have no weight on the region’s scale. Therefore, turning around and changing the direction toward the South is in the best interest of the United States.