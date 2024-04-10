23rd Annual Blue Ridge Kite Festival to Be Held April 20 at Green Hill Park

The 23rd Annual Blue Ridge Kite Festival will take place on Saturday, April 20 at Roanoke County’s Green Hill Park from 10 AM to 3 PM. Enjoy a fun-filled day of kite flying as we fill the sky with thousands of colorful kites and family fun!

Kite demonstrations will be provided by the Richmond Air Force Kite Club who will be flying kites and educating the public on various flying techniques. Additionally, free kites will be available, courtesy of Anthem HealthKeepers, while supplies last.

The Activity Zone is presented by Va811, which will have crafts and activities for families and children to enjoy throughout the day.

Vendors will be on-site offering a diverse array of kites as well as handmade artisan items.

No festival is complete without delicious eats! Food Vendors will offer a variety of cuisine including, kettle corn, pulled pork, cheeseburgers, Asian rice bowls, vegan options, ice cream, Italian Ice and mini donuts from the following vendors:

Blue Cow Ice Cream

Charlee Tropical Italian Ice

Due South BBQ

Driftwood Catering

Grandpa Ike’s Mini Donuts

Mountain Grille

Queen’s Vegan Café

Salty’s Lobster Co.

Slinging Wieners and Catering

SWVA Concessions

Two Roosters Kettle Corn

Kite Festival is a free event open to the community, and it will take place rain or shine! Visit www.RoanokeCountyParks.com/Kite or call (540) 387-6078 ext. 0 for event details.