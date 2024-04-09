Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeCommunity
Community

Community Meeting To Be Held For West Roanoke River Greenway

0

Roanoke County is hosting a community meeting for the West Roanoke River Greenway Phase 2 project on Thursday, April 11, 2024, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Fort Lewis Elementary School (3115 West Main Street, Salem, VA 24153).

The meeting will be open house-style where attendees can come and go as they please.
Meeting information will include an update on construction of the West Roanoke River
Greenway (Phase 1) between Kingsmill Drive and the new trailhead parking lot near Riverside Nursery, as well as the history of the West Roanoke River Greenway (Phase 2) alignment proposed between Green Hill Park and the new Phase 1 under construction. County staff would like to discuss potential alternative routes to connect the new Phase 1 under construction to the existing greenway at Green Hill Park.

Meeting exhibits and an online survey will be posted to the project webpage www.RoanokeCountyVA.gov/WRRGPhase2 after the meeting. A survey will open on April 11
and will close on May 10, 2024. Visit www.RoanokeCountyVA.gov/WRRGPhase2 to learn more about the project.

Previous article
AG Miyares Joins Coalition Against Abandoning of Immigration Rule

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

AG Miyares Joins Coalition Against Abandoning of Immigration Rule

News 0
Attorney General Jason Miyares today joined a coalition of...

Experts Offers Advice for Protecting Privacy and Security When Filing Taxes

Business 0
April is here which means tax filing is upon...

Despite Hype, Cicada Double-brood Emergence Won’t Affect Virginia

News 0
Don’t panic: Although there’s been recent media hype about...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.