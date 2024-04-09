Community Meeting To Be Held For West Roanoke River Greenway

Roanoke County is hosting a community meeting for the West Roanoke River Greenway Phase 2 project on Thursday, April 11, 2024, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Fort Lewis Elementary School (3115 West Main Street, Salem, VA 24153).

The meeting will be open house-style where attendees can come and go as they please.

Meeting information will include an update on construction of the West Roanoke River

Greenway (Phase 1) between Kingsmill Drive and the new trailhead parking lot near Riverside Nursery, as well as the history of the West Roanoke River Greenway (Phase 2) alignment proposed between Green Hill Park and the new Phase 1 under construction. County staff would like to discuss potential alternative routes to connect the new Phase 1 under construction to the existing greenway at Green Hill Park.

Meeting exhibits and an online survey will be posted to the project webpage www.RoanokeCountyVA.gov/WRRGPhase2 after the meeting. A survey will open on April 11

and will close on May 10, 2024. Visit www.RoanokeCountyVA.gov/WRRGPhase2 to learn more about the project.